BBQ competition held in memory of Boonville teen who died

People gathered at the Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds to remember a Boonville teenager who died in 2014 from a boating accident and keep his memory alive.

There was BBQ and live music in honor of Garrett Ward. The "Smokin' for Garrett" BBQ competition brought together dozens of people.

They're raising money for a non-profit scholarship fund created in memory of Ward.

Warrick County students who are interested in pursuing a vocational trade after high school can receive the scholarship.

That's because Ward's family said he was a welder.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.