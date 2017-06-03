Barbecue competition held in memory of Boonville teen who died - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Barbecue competition held in memory of Boonville teen who died

BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

People gathered at the Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds to remember a Boonville teenager who died in 2014 from a boating accident and keep his memory alive.

There was a barbecue and live music in honor of Garrett Ward. The "Smokin' for Garrett" BBQ competition brought together dozens of people.

They're raising money for a non-profit scholarship fund created in memory of Ward.

Warrick County students who are interested in pursuing a vocational trade after high school can receive the scholarship.

That's because Ward's family said he was a welder.

