Barbecue competition held in memory of Boonville teen who died

People gathered at the Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds to remember a Boonville teenager who died in 2014 from a boating accident and keep his memory alive.

There was a barbecue and live music in honor of Garrett Ward. The "Smokin' for Garrett" BBQ competition brought together dozens of people.

They're raising money for a non-profit scholarship fund created in memory of Ward.

Warrick County students who are interested in pursuing a vocational trade after high school can receive the scholarship.

That's because Ward's family said he was a welder.

