EPD: Two suspects in jail after striking woman with gun, robbing her

Two men are in jail after we're told they struck a woman with guns and robbed her.More >>
People gathered at the Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds to remember a Boonville teenager who died in 2014 from a boating accident and keep his memory alive.More >>
United Fidelty bank's newburgh branch is giving back t it's customers with a free day of fun.More >>
The man arrested after a six hour standoff in Jasper has died. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez was found unresponsive in his cell.More >>
Section of Frederica Street will be closed for several hours, due to a gas leak in the area.More >>
Several pedestrians were run over by a van in London on Saturday, according to local media reports.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
Smith County Officials are investigating after two bodies were found inside a residence Saturday afternoon.More >>
