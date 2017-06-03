EPD: Two suspects in jail after striking woman with gun, robbing her

Two men are in jail after being accused of striking a woman with guns and robbed her.

Police arrested 18-year-old Adrian Mack and 20-year-old Donald Brigham.

The victim told police she was driving the two men in her car when they told her to go behind the Shoe Carnival off Green River Road.

She said one of the men took her cell phone, then pointed a gun at her.

According to the police report, she struggled with the gun, then both men started hitting her in the head with it.

The victim said she was able to flee the scene, and the men left with her car and cell phone.

Police said they located both men in the 2300 block of Sunburst, and were arrested.

They are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

