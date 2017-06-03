United Fidelity branch gives back to customers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

United Fidelity branch gives back to customers

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

United Fidelity Bank's Newburgh branch gave back to its customers with a free day of fun. 

Saturday was their annual "Community Day." They set up tents where local non-profits could show off their brands. 

The event happens every first Saturday in June. There was food, activities for the kids, and a bounce castle. 

This is the 16th year they've hosted this event.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly