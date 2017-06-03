Section of Frederica St. closed due to gas leak

Section of Frederica Street will be closed for several hours, due to a gas leak in the area.

According to Owensboro Police, the closed section of the street is from Yale Place to Legion Boulevard. Crews were working in the area when they hit a gas line, causing the gas leak.

Frederica St closed due to gas leak from Legion Blvd to Yale Place... will be several hours. — Owensboro Police (@owensboropolice) June 3, 2017

The closure time is expected to last two to three hours. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

