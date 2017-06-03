Frederica Street reopened after gas leak prompts closure

The man arrested after a six hour standoff in Jasper has died. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez was found unresponsive in his cell.More >>
The man arrested after a six hour standoff in Jasper has died. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez was found unresponsive in his cell.More >>
Section of Frederica Street will be closed for several hours, due to a gas leak in the area.More >>
Section of Frederica Street will be closed for several hours, due to a gas leak in the area.More >>
It's been said, the best things in life are free. Just ask the Western Kentucky kids who wrapped up a week of camp today with Kentucky State Troopers.More >>
It's been said, the best things in life are free. Just ask the Western Kentucky kids who wrapped up a week of camp today with Kentucky State Troopers.More >>
Kids across Western Kentucky wrapped up a fun week at Trooper Island Camp- right outside of Burkesville, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police Troopers take local kids down there every year.More >>
Kids across Western Kentucky wrapped up a fun week at Trooper Island Camp- right outside of Burkesville, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police Troopers take local kids down there every year.More >>
It was beautiful weather on Friday for the 14th annual "Evening on the River," along Evansville's Riverfront.More >>
It was beautiful weather on Friday for the 14th annual "Evening on the River," along Evansville's Riverfront.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>