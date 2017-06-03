Frederica Street reopened after gas leak prompts closure - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Frederica Street reopened after gas leak prompts closure

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Frederica Street has been reopened after being closed for several hours on Saturday, due to a gas leak in the area.

According to Owensboro Police, the closed section of the street was from Yale Place to Legion Boulevard. Crews were working in the area when they hit a gas line, causing the gas leak.

The closure lasted around two hours.

