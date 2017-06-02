Subscriptions for Otters Digital Network now available

After a successful launch last month, Otters Digital Network subscriptions are now available for home games beginning June 6 against the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Fans can sign up for ODN service by logging on to ottersdigitalnetwork.com or by going to evansvilleotters.com and clicking “watch live.” To subscribe, create an account by entering an email address and password, then pick the package that best fits your viewing needs.

There are two packages available for ODN, a single-game package that costs $5 per game and a $39.95 season pass. The season pass gives regular viewers a savings of over $170.

ODN streams every home game at Bosse Field with audio from WUEV 91.5 FM simulcast on the broadcast. With more cameras and graphics, ODN gives fans the Bosse Field experience even if they can’t be at the game in-person.

Otters Digital Network FAQ

What is Otters Digital Network?

Launched in 2017, Otters Digital Network is a streaming video service that allows fans all over the world to watch every home game the Evansville Otters play at Bosse Field.

Why does Otters Digital Network cost?

With more cameras and staff bringing a better viewing experience, subscriptions help insure that we have the proper resources available to make ODN the best streaming service it can be for viewers across the world,

How do I sign up for ODN?

Signing up is easy! If you don’t have an ODN account, create one at ottersdigitalnetwork.com by using your email and choose a password. Once you do that, you’ll be asked to select a package.

What options do I have for ODN subscriptions?

There are two packages available for ODN, a single-game package that costs $5 per game and a $39.95 season pass. The season pass gives regular viewers a savings of over $170.

How do I find ODN and watch games once I get a subscription?

Video streams for each game on ODN go live 30 minutes before first pitch of each game and fans can find that link at ottersdigitalnetwork.com or by going to evansvilleotters.com and clicking “watch live.” Otters social media accounts and preview stories online at evansvilleotters.com will also provide links to watch the game.

What devices can I watch ODN on?

You can watch ODN on any smart phone, tablet or computer. You can take Otters baseball with you on the go!

Can I go back and watch a game from earlier this season?

Of course! Every game on ODN is archived and available on-demand for subscribers.

I still have a question about ODN, who can I contact?

If you have questions on your ODN subscription or you’re experiencing issues, email ottersav@evansvilleotters.com.