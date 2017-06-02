"Evening on the River" draws big crowd to Evansville's Riverfront

It was beautiful weather on Friday for the 14th Annual Evening on the River in Evansville.

Hundreds went downtown to enjoy local foods and local bands to help local causes.

With tickets going $40 a piece, all proceeds went to two key organizations that keep Evansville a clean and attractive place to live and visit.

Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful and the city's Park Foundation tell us it's all about making a good first impression for visitors.

"We hear from a lot of businesses how important that is," said Keep Evansville Beautiful's Executive Director, Julie Welch. "They're bringing in people might want to relocate here, whether for a job or for education. We hear how important it is that our city looks good when they try to bring these people in. They're trying to impress people to move here. So, we're a part of that."

"It's a great opportunity to see what local restaurants are bringing out, and it's just a lot of fun," said Christine Wilkerson-Cullum of Evansville. "You literally will not walk down this street without running into somebody you know, or striking up a conversation with someone anyways."

There are worthy causes that have benefited from this event. It's not just people having a good time, it's the community making a difference too.

Last year, we're told proceeds helped build Evansville's only public dog park, "Central Bark."

We're told plans for this year's money have yet to be determined.

