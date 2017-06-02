Local athletes compete at boys state track meet

Harrison's Noah McBride won the 100-meter dash clocking in at 10.54 second. McBride went on to win the 200-meter dash crossing the finish line in 21.13 the second-fastest time in state history.

Memorial's Matthew Schadler took second in the 1600 meter run finishing in 4:13.31.

