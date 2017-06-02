South Spencer to play Linton-Stockton Saturday morning for regional championship

The South Spencer baseball team has been the epitome of success.

Since 2007, the Rebels have won four state titles and after winning the 2A sectional on Monday, they're on a quest, to add another.

Monday night's 10-0 run rule win over Mater Dei earned the South Spencer baseball team its third straight sectional title.

Overall though, it was the program's twenty-third sectional championship. Just one level of the consistent winning on the diamond in Reo.

"You got to have talent," said Coach Brian Kuester. "The last 10-15 years we've had our share of talent and they've worked extremely hard and I'm really proud of all the guys all thru the years including this year."

Despite winning that many sectionals, the Rebs certainly don't take any of them for granted.

"You take one at a time and you enjoy each one of them," said Kuester. "There's not anyone sweeter than the other. It's just something you enjoy and you embrace. We have eight seniors and they've worked very hard to get to this point and they all contributed very well so I'm just happy for them and also the whole team."

"We've worked hard since we were little and we have a lot of senior leadership and the fact that we don't argue we just get the job done," said Caleb Helms.

The Rebels are really getting it done offensively, averaging almost nine runs a game, thanks to a balanced hitting attack.

"Top to bottom and at any time, we can do it with two outs, no outs, it's just whenever we decide to and do it, it's pretty fun," said Helms.

"We feel like from top to bottom, we can start any inning and we have confidence in any of our hitters all the way up and down the order," said Kuester. "If we continue to swing the bats like that and ease the pressure off our pitchers, it's gonna be a tremendous help."

Now, South Spencer sets its sights on getting past Saturday's regional round, where they got upended last year.

With eight seniors who played key roles on the 2015 state championship team when they were sophomores, they feel they have an excellent chance.

"We have like four or five starters that were on that state team, the state roster, so they know what it takes, they know what we have to do to win and get back up to Indy," said Matthew Embry.

"This is what we talk about one step of the way what we'd really like to do," said Kuester. "We're gonna take it one game at a time. We know going to Providence, there's gonna be some outstanding teams there."

The Rebels will face Linton Stockton in Saturday morning's semifinal. If they win, they play again Saturday night for the regional crown.

Just another step towards their ultimate goal, of winning another state title

