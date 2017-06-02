Kids spend week at Trooper Island Camp: Part 2

It's been said, the best things in life are free. Just ask the Western Kentucky kids who wrapped up a week of camp today with Kentucky State Troopers (KSP).

"Trooper Island Camp" was free to them, but the kids came away with the kind of life lessons you just can't put a price on.

[Part 1: Kids spend week at Trooper Island Camp]

Ana Hillegrass doesn't miss the target when practicing archery. But now, she has her eyes set on a new goal.

"I want to be the first lady trooper," Ana said

There aren't many women troopers, but Ana says this new dream comes after a week with some of her heroes.

"You know, I feel jealous of them because they've done everything that I've never did, and they've done things like saving thousands of people's lives," Ana said.

That's just one reason Troopers bus kids across Kentucky to this island every summer..to show them they can be friends, but sometimes they have to get out of the uniform.

"I was amazed because I didn't know they were troopers, I thought they were people that just worked here," said camper, Nicole Velazquez.

"Whether they be involved in a collision or a complaint, we respond to, a lot of times when we leave, at least one party is not happy, but here at Trooper Island, everyone is happy. And they get to see a different side of the troopers," said Trooper Jeremy Hodges.

They spent the week getting to know the campers, teaching them safety lessons, and gaining their trust. But it was those special moments- that quality time- that makes kids like Ana want to work for that gray uniform. That's something that also touches the troopers," Ana said.

"It makes you feel good. It makes you feel like they are still on our side with all the negative light on police agencies now a days. It makes you feel like you are appreciated by the younger crowd," said Trooper Hodges.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.