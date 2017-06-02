Kids spend week at Trooper Island Camp: Part 1

Kids across Western Kentucky wrapped up a fun week at Trooper Island Camp, right outside of Burkesville, Kentucky, thanks to the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Every year, KSP troopers take local kids down to the camp.

From canoeing to archery, to even a splash in the pool, the week stayed full of adventures for all campers at Trooper Island. And yes, the kids did stay on an actual island all week.

But there is one rule they had to follow, before hopping on the trooper boat.

"When we first came here, and I saw on that sheet that no technology was allowed, I was like, 'How am I going to survive?' Like a week here with no technology..that's not going to happen," said camper, Ana Hillegas.

Once all activities kicked off, these kids quickly learned what camp was all about.

Troopers have brought campers to the island since the 1960s and this week was the Henderson and Bowling Green post's turn to bring local kids, who can't afford traditional camps, for a fun and free week away.

"I would never want to see such a beautiful place like this that has such good skills and qualities to hand out to these kids every year, to ever go down. And that's why all of us band together, to ensure that's not going to happen," Trooper Corey King said.

KSP raise enough money to continue bringing those kids back to the island summer after summer because they also know the value of kids spending time with their local law enforcement.

"All I can say is that I just love this camp, and I like hanging out with my friends and the troopers and everybody," said camper, Nicole Velaquez.

