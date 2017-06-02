Senior experience could play vital role for Gibson Southern ahead of semi-state

The Gibson Southern Softball team won their fourth straight Regional Title on Tuesday by defeating Floyd Central, 2-1.

With that victory, the Lady Titans earned a spot in their fourth straight Semi-State appearance.

This team is full of leadership with 10 seniors on the roster, who know what it is like to play in this caliber of a game. Although some tweaking needs to be done before they hit the diamond on Saturday, one thing is for sure, this team is no stranger to that winning feeling.

"I look at it and I think that there is no way that we can pull this off but somehow we do, we need to get a win on Saturday," explained Gary May, Gibson Southern head coach. "Get everybody healthy, we have to put the ball in play more, we struck out too many times we had too many easy pop-ups."

"I definitely feel like we can compete with any team that is out there our team, our team knows how to win, offensively, defensively we know how to win and we will," said Titans pitcher Jaime Nurrenbern.

The Lady Titans are set to see Center Grove on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Bedford North Lawrence High School in the Semi-State Semi-Final game.

