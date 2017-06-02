Look back on tornado outbreak 27-yrs. later

27 years ago on June 2, 1990, 37 tornadoes touched down in Indiana.

Southern Indiana was one of the hardest hit areas with five F-4s, packing winds of up to 260-mph. In today's time, those twisters would be called EF-5s because of new standards of classification.

Whatever their classification, Petersburg residents still remember the damage those tornadoes caused and won't forget anytime soon.

By early June 3, 1990, the storms had passed. That's when things really started to set in for the people of Petersburg.

Life is back to normal now, but if you know where to look you can still see some of the marks that the tornadoes left on the town and its people.

