Dubois Co. rejected for state disaster loans

After months of waiting and trying to get damage reports in, the Dubois County EMA heard back from the state about funding for people affected by April's flood waters.

EMA officials said the Indiana Department of Homeland Security was not able to find enough damage to merit state funding for recovery.

Dubois County EMA Director, Tammy Humbert, explained the county is just under the threshold of 25 qualifying properties that meet the criteria.

Humbert said only 23 were reported.

She explained the criteria is 18-inches of water has to be on your first floor or that same amount of water in the basement, if that's where your living quarters are.

Humbert said if someone has not already reported their damage, they can log on to the homeland security website and do so.

However, if you have already reported, do not do it again.

"I'll just be truthful and honest I have cried many many tears over this," said Humbert, as tears fell. "I've met individuals that have been affected, personal friends that have been affected and I can't help them. So yeah I've done all that I can."

Humbert said if they get enough valid reports, they could possibly open another request for assistance.

