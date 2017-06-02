Road damaged after water main break; Drivers asked to avoid area - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Road damaged after water main break; Drivers asked to avoid area

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Crews are on the scene of a water main break.

The main break happened at West Noel Road and Rose Creek Road. Water Department officials tell us the break has caused some damage to the road and they are asking that drivers avoid the area.

