Owensboro Catholic School Superintendent retiring in July - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro Catholic School Superintendent retiring in July

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro Catholic School Superintendent Jim Mattingly announced he is retiring in July. 

He made the announcement Thursday. He spent the last 13 years as superintendent but has been in education for 40 years.

In a statement released by the diocese, he thanked everyone he's met while being superintendent and said their devotion and loyalty has inspired him over the years. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly