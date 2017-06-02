Officers graduate academy, new group sworn in after 17-week training

Nineteen officers joined the staffs of nine different law enforcement agencies after a swearing-in ceremony Friday in Evansville.

The officers completed the 17-week course and received their certificates in front of fellow officers and also their families.

They enjoyed watching a video recap of their training and some of the pain they endured. Following the certificates, they took their oath as officers.

One new EPD officer we talked to say he's excited to join their squad.

"Everybody that I've come in contact with from EPD is willing and ready to help you in any way and make you the best officer you can be," said Officer Charles Grimes.

The officers took part in academic work, defensive tactics, and being pepper sprayed and tased as part of their training.