Construction on Bosse's Enlow Field track underway

Crews had to break down the north portion of the brick wall surrounding Enlow Field (WFIE).

Construction crews have started repairing the track at Bosse High School's Enlow Field.

It's part of the "Keep Bosse First" project. The track was in such bad shape, EVSC officials told us last year this project was a top priority, so they decided to invest $1-million into bringing the track up to date.

We're told it's been seven years since Bosse hosted a track meet here because the pot holes are so bad on the track.

Crews removed the north portion of the brick wall that surrounded Enlow Field, which is a staple of what makes the facility part of Evansville's history. School officials say it's important to keep the integrity of the old stadium, but in order to expand to a six-lane track, crews had to break down part of the wall.

Bosse's Athletic Director, Larry Cochran, told us he's seen people coming by and picking these bricks up to take home with them. He said the Bulldogs are ready for the upgrades.

"It's definitely nice to see, nice for our kids to see that actually, something is going on and that this track is actually finally going to get put down," he said.

The track should be finished just in time before the first home football game in mid-August.

