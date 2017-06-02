Zoo Director Morris resigning at month's end after 8-yrs. at Mesker Park Zoo

The Zoo Director of Mesker Park and Botanic Garden will be resigning from the position at the end of June.

Amos Morris, the Zoo Director and Executive Director, has led the zoo for the past eight years. The release states that Morris was been a crucial factor in raising millions of dollars for new exhibits.

In the release, a comment from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, “I want to personally thank Amos for the positive improvements he has brought to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden since coming to Evansville in 2009. His expertise in zoo management has been greatly appreciated, and his vision for the zoo’s future has been extraordinary.”

There is a plan in work to ensure the transition to interim director Erik Beck, is smooth.

Morris will be joining the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California.