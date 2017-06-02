Aces release statement regarding Adheke request to leave program

More changes could be coming to the University of Evansville (UE) men's basketball team.

On Friday, the university released a statement regarding student-athlete Silas Adheke. The press release stated that Adheke has requested his release from the UE program.

According to the statement, the school is currently working with him on that process. The 6-foot-8-inch forward from Nigeria just finished up his freshman year.

