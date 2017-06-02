Evansville woman searching for people who abused her beloved cat

WARNING: Pictures in the embedded Facebook post may be graphic for some.

Animal Control officers in Evansville are investigating a possible case of animal abuse after a cat was found bloodied and bruised this week.

Andrea Robinson's Facebook post with pictures of how her cat, Kiki, looked when she found her Wednesday morning had been shared hundreds of times. That's exactly what she said needs to be done because she's trying to find whoever hurt her beloved cat.

Andrea said Kiki is an indoor and outdoor cat. When Kiki came home Wednesday morning, she had a broken jaw and needed emergency surgery.

Veterinarians wired Kiki's jaw shut and she'll need to eat through a feeding tube for a month.

"She's still the most beautiful cat to me," said Andrea. "She didn't deserve this, looking like this, compared to what she originally looked like."

Andrea filed a police report through animal control, who told her they're sure this was no accident. She said the vet told her it looked like someone kicked her cat or put firecrackers in her mouth. She said her cat won't ever be the same again.

"I can't let the person that did this get away with it," she said. "I'm so thankful for everyone that donated and was able to help her get the surgeries because this was something that could have been fatal if we didn't have the money to afford this. There would have been a bad alternative."

Right now, Andrea has a $200 reward for anyone with information that could help her find out who did this.

Anyone with information about what happened to her should contact police.

