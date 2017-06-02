Evansville dad arrested for battery of officer while DCS took kids

The man arrested after a six hour standoff in Jasper has died. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez was found unresponsive in his cell.More >>
An Evansville man has been arrested after police say he shoved an officer and resisted arrest in front of his kids. It happened Thursday evening on Sweetser Ave.More >>
A Henderson man has been arrested after police say he used a company credit card for personal use.More >>
On Thursday, a dozen local entrepreneur groups competed for money in Downtown Evansville during an event similar to what you see on the hit show Shark Tank. Twelve local groups pitched their ideas in front of a panel of judges, with the dream of taking the technology market by storm on a national scale. They just need the capital to make it happen. "We're going to look at how well they can articulate knowledge of their product," explai...More >>
If you are looking for something fun to do Thursday night, you can head to a fun event happening in Henderson.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a Huntington woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy in 2016.More >>
