Evansville dad arrested for battery of officer while DCS took kids

An Evansville man has been arrested after police say he shoved an officer and resisted arrest in front of his kids.

Police say they were called to a home on Sweetser Avenue Thursday evening.

They say DCS was removing a two-year-old and a three-year-old because their mother tested positive for meth.

Police say the mother was behaving erratically. They say one minute she was crying, the next she was laughing, and the next she was cursing.

Officers say she had called the father of the children, Danny Zachary, and he was on his way over.

They say Zachary no longer lives with the family.

When Zachary arrived, police say he walked up to the house angry with his fists clinched. Officers say they tried to stop him from walking in because the children were already upset.

Police say he continued to be confrontational and tried to push an officer out of his way.

Officers then placed Zachary in handcuffs, and tried to explain they didn't want that to happen in front of the children.

Police say he was allowed to hug his kids goodbye before he was taken to jail.

According to police records, the mother was not arrested.

