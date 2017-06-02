Watch now on Sunrise: Six hour standoff over in Jasper

A state trooper standoff in downtown Jasper has ended peacefully.

It started just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Clay and Fourth Streets.

It ended peacefully six hours later.

Indiana State Police says the U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving a felony warrant for 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez, who was wanted in Vanderburgh county for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

When law enforcement found him at a downtown Jasper home, they say Guiterrez barricaded himself inside the basement and was armed with a gun.

They say six other people were inside the home.

That's when the Marshal's task forced called in for help.

Indiana State Police, The Jasper Police Department, and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office all came out to assist in the stand-off.



The State Police SWAT team and Hostage Crisis Negotiation team were also there, working to convince Guiterrez to come out peacefully.

As Guiterrez was speaking to crisis negotiators, Troopers say he fired his gun. They do not believe it was towards officers.



This stand-off finally ended shortly before 11:00 pm. Thursday.

Guiterrez is in the Dubois County Jail.

