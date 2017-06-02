Standoff suspect found unresponsive in jail cell, dies at hospital

The man arrested after a six hour standoff in Jasper has died.

The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez was booked around 2:00 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say he was found unresponsive during routine checks just before 6:00 a.m.

A deputy did CPR until paramedics could arrive. Guitierrez was taken to the hospital where he died.

The standoff started just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Clay and Fourth Streets.

It ended peacefully six hours later.

Indiana State Police says the U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving a felony warrant for Gutierrez, who was wanted in Vanderburgh county.

When law enforcement found him at a downtown Jasper home, they say Guiterrez barricaded himself inside the basement and was armed with a gun.

They say six other people were inside the home.

That's when the Marshal's task forced called in for help.

Indiana State Police, The Jasper Police Department, and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office all came out to assist in the stand-off.



The State Police SWAT team and Hostage Crisis Negotiation team were also there, working to convince Guiterrez to come out peacefully.

As Guiterrez was speaking to crisis negotiators, Troopers say he fired his gun. They do not believe it was towards officers.



This stand-off finally ended shortly before 11:00 pm. Thursday.

According to an Evansville Police report, Guiterrez was wanted for several charges in connection with a domestic battery from May 27.

Police say he stabbed the victim in the arm at a home on Bellemeade Ave.

Officers say the victim ran up to them, screaming for help. They say she feared for her life and told them the suspect as still after her.

Police say Guiterrez stole the victim's phone and car.

His charges from that case included battery with a deadly weapon, auto theft, theft of a firearm, intimidation, interference with reporting a crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities tell us his autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

