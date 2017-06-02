Six hour standoff over in Jasper - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Six hour standoff over in Jasper

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Hillary Simon, Reporter
Connect
Source: Indiana State Police Source: Indiana State Police
Source: Indiana State Police Source: Indiana State Police
Source: Indiana State Police Source: Indiana State Police
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

A state trooper standoff in downtown Jasper has ended peacefully.  

It started just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Clay and Fourth Streets.  

It ended peacefully six hours later.  

Indiana State Police says the U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving a felony warrant for 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez, who was wanted in Vanderburgh county for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.  

When law enforcement found him at a downtown Jasper home, they say Guiterrez barricaded himself inside the basement and was armed with a gun. 

They say six other people were inside the home. 

That's when the Marshal's task forced called in for help.  

Indiana State Police, The Jasper Police Department, and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office all came out to assist in the stand-off.  
 
The State Police SWAT team and Hostage Crisis Negotiation team were also there, working to convince Guiterrez to come out peacefully.   

As Guiterrez was speaking to crisis negotiators, Troopers say he fired his gun. They do not believe it was towards officers.  

This stand-off finally ended shortly before 11:00 pm. Thursday.

Guiterrez is in the Dubois County Jail.   

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Six hour standoff over in Jasper

    Six hour standoff over in Jasper

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:29:29 GMT
    Source: Indiana State PoliceSource: Indiana State Police

    A state trooper standoff in downtown Jasper has ended peacefully. It started just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday night at the corner of Clay and Fourth Streets.  

    More >>

    A state trooper standoff in downtown Jasper has ended peacefully. It started just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Clay and Fourth Streets.  

    More >>

  • Local entrepreneurs compete in Shark Tank-style pitch competition

    Local entrepreneurs compete in Shark Tank-style pitch competition

    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:27:56 GMT
    A crowd gathered at the Innovative Pointe Building on Main Street in downtown Evansville to hear 12 local groups pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges.A crowd gathered at the Innovative Pointe Building on Main Street in downtown Evansville to hear 12 local groups pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges.

    On Thursday, a dozen local entrepreneur groups competed for money in Downtown Evansville during an event similar to what you see on the hit show Shark Tank.  Twelve local groups pitched their ideas in front of a panel of judges, with the dream of taking the technology market by storm on a national scale.  They just need the capital to make it happen. "We're going to look at how well they can articulate knowledge of their product," explai...

    More >>

    On Thursday, a dozen local entrepreneur groups competed for money in Downtown Evansville during an event similar to what you see on the hit show Shark Tank.  Twelve local groups pitched their ideas in front of a panel of judges, with the dream of taking the technology market by storm on a national scale.  They just need the capital to make it happen. "We're going to look at how well they can articulate knowledge of their product," explai...

    More >>

  • Family Splash Night planned for Thursday in Henderson

    Family Splash Night planned for Thursday in Henderson

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-06-01 20:07:54 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    If you are looking for something fun to do Thursday night, you can head to a fun event happening in Henderson.

    More >>

    If you are looking for something fun to do Thursday night, you can head to a fun event happening in Henderson.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly