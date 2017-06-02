Watch now on Sunrise: Warm weekend, Jasper stand-off over, Travel ban to SCOTUS, Spelling Champ Crowned, Warriors win round one

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WARM WEEKEND: Friday will finish off one of the sunniest and warmest weeks of the year to date. High temps will reach the lower to middle 80's under partly to mostly sunny skies. The warm temps will hold through the weekend but showers and storms will be in the offing on Saturday and Sunday. Byron has the complete weekend forecast.

JASPER STAND-OFF: A police standoff in downtown Jasper has ended peacefully. It started early Thursday evening at the corner of Clay and Fourth Streets. It ended six hours later. Hillary Simon will have all the details.

TRAVEL BAN TO SCOTUS: The Trump administration is taking its legal battles over the travel ban to the Supreme Court. The revised executive order was blocked last month by a federal court, which ruled the policy was "intended to bar Muslims from the country."

PARIS CLIMATE REACTION: Top European leaders have pledge to keep fighting against global warming as President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Paris climate accord, but rejected his suggestions the deal could be renegotiated.

SPELLING CHAMP: 12-year-old Ananya Vinay won the Scripps National Spelling Bee last night. The Fresno, California native had to spell marocain correctly in order to clinch the title. the original field of 291 had been narrowed to just 15 young spellers for the final round.

NBA FINALS: It started out as a battle of heavyweights introduced by boxing hype man Michael Buffer. But in the end, Golden State knocked out the Cavaliers 113 to 91 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Game two is set for Sunday.

DOUGHNUT DAY: On this National Doughnut Day you can enjoy a free doughnut with a purchase at the Donut Bank. It's an extra special day for the local chain, because they're celebrating 50 years in business.

