Local entrepreneurs compete in Shark Tank-style pitch competition

A crowd gathered at the Innovative Pointe Building on Main Street in downtown Evansville to hear 12 local groups pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges.

Twelve local groups pitched their ideas in front of a panel of judges, with the dream of taking the technology market by storm on a national scale.

They just need the capital to make it happen.

"We're going to look at how well they can articulate knowledge of their product," explained one of the judges, Ellen Horan. Horan is President of Growth Alliance of Evansville, joining two other judges.

"We're looking for a group to articulate the value proposition," Horan said. "Do they know their market, do they know their customer, their competition?"

The judges started off hearing a one minute elevator pitch from each company.

The pressure was on for some.

"I don't really feel nervous about it to be honest, I really don't," said Aleisha Jones of Hazelwood LLC, one of the competitors as she smiled.

The sponsor of Evansville's event, INX3 - "Inspire x Innovate x Invest" hosted one of many held in Indiana.

According to a press release, INX3 is one of the largest regional gathering of entrepreneurial companies. We're told it brings together multiple venture-focused events to Indianapolis helping venture capitalists and investors connect with investment-ready companies.

In the list of the 12 pitched business models, some included ideas for mobile apps. Others showcased innovative products, like a toilet seat for the disabled and elderly, or tech-savvy gloves for aviation.

After hearing the elevator speeches, judges then made their moves for deliberations, narrowing it down from 12 to five finalist to present a five minute pitch each.

Judges ultimately selected Pat Heck with "Motivating Systems," a Positive Behavior mobile app system for schools. We're told Heck took away a $1,200 prize.

Nic Sagez was the runner-up with "Legal Text," a secure text messaging system for attorneys.

Heck and Sagez will advance to Indianapolis next to compete against 25 other Hoosiers

There, competitors will try for a $100,000 prize package to get their business off the ground.

