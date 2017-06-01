Late rally dooms Otters' sweep

The Evansville Otters allowed four runs in the top of the ninth inning, falling to the River City Rascals 8-6 in the series finale Thursday in front of 2,008 fans.

It was a back and forth game between River City and Evansville.

The Otters struck first when Xyruse Martinez drove in two runs with an RBI single in the second.

The Rascals got a run back in the top of the third with a Taylor Love RBI single, making the score 2-1.

River City tied the game at 2-2 with a Johnny Morales RBI double in the top of the sixth. Later that inning, Josh Silver gave the Rascals their first lead with an RBI single that scored Johnny Morales.

The Otters responded in the bottom of the sixth with two runs to retake the lead. Jeff Gardner hit his fourth home run of the season, scoring Alejandro Segovia to give Evansville a 4-3 lead.

The Rascals bounced back to tie the game at 4-4 in the top of the seventh after a Jason Merjano solo home run.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Evansville’s Brandon Soat singled to left field and Mitchell Ho tripled to right field to give Evansville a 5-4 lead heading to the ninth.

The Rascals weren’t done.

River City’s Jimmy Kerrigan doubled home two runs, giving the Rascals a 6-5 lead. Two more runs scored in the inning to make 8-5.

Matt Chavarria took the win for River City, improving to 1-1 and Jason Zgardowski earned his third save of the season.

Evansville’s Randy McCurry was handed the loss, falling to 0-1 this season.

Otters starting pitcher Hasten Freeman went five innings in his first start of the season. Freeman took a no decision, allowing one run off four hits. He finished with five strikeouts.

River City’s Dan Ludwig also took a no decision after going 6 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs–two earned–off seven hits and two walks. Ludwig struck out four batters.

Evansville hits the road this weekend for a brief three-game road trip to Florence to take on the Freedom. The series starts on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations