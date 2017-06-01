Evansville house fire investigation underway - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville house fire investigation underway

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Fire ripped through a Westside Evansville home Thursday night charring the front of the house.

The call came in to dispatch just before 8 p.m. of thick black smoke in the area.  

Fire crews had it out pretty quickly.  

There is no word on what might have triggered the fire or if anyone was home at the time. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly