Lady Trojans receive their rings

It was a special night in Oakland City, as the defending state champion Wood Memorial girls basketball team received their last laurel for their achievement.

Surrounded friends, family, and fans, the Lady Trojans were given their state championship rings in a ceremony that followed a re-viewing of their state title game victory over Union City, 68-43.

For the graduating seniors, it was one last chance to get together and celebrate their accomplishment.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.