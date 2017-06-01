Henderson vs Dubois Co. baseball - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson vs Dubois Co. baseball

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

The Ohio Valley Summer League threw out the first pitch of the 2017 season tonight with a new team as the expansion Henderson Flash took the field for the first against Dubois County.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly