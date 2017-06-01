Heart-shaped memorial in Aleah's honor close to being complete - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Heart-shaped memorial in Aleah's honor close to being complete

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have an update on the heart-shaped memorial being built in Aleah Beckerle's honor.

The memorial is being built right next to the Greater Evansville Ball Hall of Fame on Diego Drive. Organizer Tim Turpin says the landscaping will be added this weekend.  

Aleah's picture is being etched into a black granite stone that will sit in the center, and a bench has been ordered. 

Turpin told us a dedication is planned for July 1.

