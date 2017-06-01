Warrick Co. Council pass innkeepers tax

The county council voted 6-1 in favor of a new innkeepers tax in Warrick County.

The tax adds a 5% charge to all hotel rooms in the county. With two new hotels in the works, this could mean an extra $200,000 to $300,000 in income for the area.

Council members say this money will be spent on generating tourism, which is something that County Council President Gary Meyer said is needed in Warrick County.

"It'll help tourism in the county, we only spend $15,000 to $20,000 on tourism and we are a growing county," said Meyer. "We have a lot of investment going on and we have a lot to show, so I do think it'll help in advertising our county."

All 92 counties in Indiana are authorized to impose an innkeepers tax.

Warrick County becomes number 77 that have done so. Vanderburgh County raised their innkeepers tax rate from 6% to 8% back in 2007.

