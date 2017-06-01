Daviess Co. Fiscal Court approves Sunday alcohol sales

The Daviess County Fiscal Court approved Sunday alcohol sales.

It was a unanimous decision.

Judge-executive Al Mattingly told us it was mainly due to the city's earlier decision to also allow Sunday alcohol sales.

Council members say they didn't want businesses in the county that could previously not sell alcohol to suffer, while businesses in the city limits could sell alcohol.

The law should go into effect by next Sunday and will apply to restaurants, bars, package stores, country clubs, and veterans organizations.

