Construction on new homes starting soon in Boonville, first time in over 20 years

Work is expected to start soon on a new subdivision in Boonville. As we reported last month - it's the first one to be built in the area in more than 20 years.



The homes will be located on highway 62 across from Cumberland Drive. Come Monday, work will begin on building 35 brand new homes for the Westview subdivision. The Aigner family owns the property, but hasn't been able to do anything with it until now.



Recently the city of Boonville extended sewer lines, that allowed for this new development. We're told 4 lots have already been sold. Developers say the plan is for the homes to have a small town, craftsman type of look. We're told the subdivision should be done by early fall and families should be able to move in by Thanksgiving.

Project officials say they have gotten a lot of positive feedback on this new development.

Developers say there is more room for growth to the North of the subdivision. Right now they are working with the city to try and extend more sewer lines, to make that possible.

If' you're interested in a lot, contact Jordan Aigner with Aigner Construction at 812-430-8023 or Real Estate Agent Janice Miller with ERA First Advantage at (812) 453-0779.

