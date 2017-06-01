Mayor Winnecke meets with Lincoln Estates residents & management over eviction concerns

This week, Mayor Winnecke called those residents who are dealing with eviction notices.

He learned no legal eviction notices have been filed, which means these tenants will not be forced to pack up and move out next week.

During those phone calls, Winnecke said he advised those residents to sit down and talk with management and work out a solution, but many of the residents we spoke with are still confused about what's happening.

Here's what management told us last week: they claim the few tenants being asked to move didn't honor the terms of their leases and said they were given a few months notice to leave.

Winnecke also met with management this week to mediate any issues between them and their tenants.

"I think they've been very positive in their communications to me, and from what I understand, the communications between them and the tenants they've spoken to this week has been very positive," said Winnecke.

Management told us they're renovating the apartments, and in the future, they could be priced at market rate. That's between $500 and $900.

Some residents said they can't afford that.

City officials told us they plan to use $100,000 from an affordable housing fund to help displaced residents affected by this.

