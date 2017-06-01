Prides Creek Event Center in the works

It's been 10 years in the making. Now, the Pike County Parks Department has a $230,000 matching state grant to propel the Prides Creek event center forward.

"It will be an attraction, a treasure for southwest Indiana as well as the Midwest," said Ashley Wills with Pike County Economic Development.

Developers said the location couldn't be more perfect.

"It's strategically placed on a 90-acre lake, beautiful scenery, and it's positioned in between Pride's Creek Golf Course and Pride's Creek campground. They already have events there that attract multi-states," added Wills.

Consultants said they still don't know the total cost of the project and how much of the grant is going to cover.

If everything goes through, the center will hold up to 350 people plus a 40-person meeting room.

"I think it'll be good for the community because we don't have much to do here," said one local. "It'll bring more people out to the beach too so they'll add a little extra fun out here as well."

Parks Department planners said they have to evaluate the budget in August before the next step in the project, but they hope to break ground early 2018.

