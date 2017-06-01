Officials: Trash-burning and oversized camp fires becoming problem

Fire officials say trash-burning and oversized camp fires are becoming a problem in Princeton. However, they shouldn't be because both are illegal.

This time of year, people try to clean up their yards by burning their leaves and sticks. Princeton Fire Chief Mike Pflug said not to do it.

"The leaves can be bagged and the city will pick those up," he told 14 News. "Sticks can be bundled or set by the curb."

Pflug said the city sends crews around to pick up sticks on the first and third Fridays of every month. All you have to do is call the city office and ask them to stop by.

Pflug said firefighters have already been out on several runs for these fires, and if they continue to see these situations, they're going to have to enforce the fees.

The fire chief told us you can be fined for starting at a $25 fee going all the way up to a $100 fee on the third penalty.

Pflug said another big problem he's seeing right now is bonfires and not the small fires allowed by law.

"Everybody likes to have a little campfire in their backyard from time to time, have a little weenies roast, or something like that," he said. "However, we do get calls to places where people say 'Hey, I'm going to have a cooking fire,' show up later and they've got two by fours and shingles, and well it's obvious they're not cooking on that fire."

He said in Princeton, you can have a cooking fire which is about a 2x2 setup, or a ceremonial fire for churches.

