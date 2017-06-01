Large water main break in Evansville shuts down intersection

Evansville police have blocked off the intersection of Vann Avenue and Bellemeade Avenue because of a large water main break.

TRAFFIC ALERT- Vann Ave & Bellemeade Avenue, large water main break in the intersection, traffic is being blocked by EPD pic.twitter.com/GrZeDh4lHP — EVV_EMA82 (@EVV_EMA82) June 1, 2017

According to our crew on the scene, water is gushing across the streets.

There is no word yet on what caused the break. Crews are on the scene to fix it.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

