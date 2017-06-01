Evansville intersection reopened after large water main break

We have an update on the large water main break on Evansville's east side.

Crews have repaired the break at Vann and Bellemeade Avenues.

Police shut down the intersection while crews were on the scene, but the area has since reopened to traffic.

There is no word yet on what caused the break or if there will be a boil order.

