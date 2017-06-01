Boil advisory issued after large water main break

The county commission voted 6-1 in favor of a new innkeepers tax. The tax adds a 5% charge to all hotel rooms in the county.More >>
Nineteen officers joined the staffs of nine different law enforcement agencies after a swearing-in ceremony Friday in Evansville.More >>
The Zoo Director of Mesker Park and Botanic Garden will be resigning from the position at the end of June.More >>
We have an update on the large water main break on Evansville's east side.More >>
The man arrested after a six hour standoff in Jasper has died. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez was found unresponsive in his cell.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A priest has been accused of sexually assaulting children at a Charleston church nearly 35 years ago.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Police continue to investigate a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.More >>
