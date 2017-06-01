Boil advisory issued after large water main break

A boil advisory has been issued for part of Evansville's east side after a large water main break on Thursday.

The break happened at Vann and Bellemeade Avenues. Police shut down the intersection while crews were on the scene, but the area has since reopened to traffic.

A precautionary boil advisory was issued Friday.

The affected areas are:

East Gum Street from Vann Avenue west to South Dexter Avenue

Bellemeade Avenue from Vann Avenue east to Lombard Avenue

Vann Avenue from Bellemeade Avenue north to East Mulberry Street

East Mulberry Street from South Walnut Lane west to Vann Avenue

