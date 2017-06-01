Plea deal reached in shooting at Evansville apartment

A plea deal has been reached in a shooting at an Evansville apartment complex.

Terry Frieson was scheduled to go to trial next week, but it's been canceled because of a plea agreement.

Frieson was charged with attempted murder.

Police say he shot Trayvon Carter after a feud on social media. Both men were 19 at the time.

It happened last September outside at the Arbors apartment complex off Covert Avenue.

Officers say Carter and his girlfriend were just leaving when Frieson approached them and shot Carter several times.

Sentencing is set for June 22.

