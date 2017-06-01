Above average temps this summer

Summer, according to the Astronomical calendar, doesn't start until June 21, but meteorologists and climatologists use the meteorological calendar, which is based on the annual temperature cycle.

This means summer started Thursday and makes keeping track of data easier. Temperatures this year have already been warm, which according to the people that we talked to is just what they are looking for this summer.

Humidity is still going to be an issue for your summer plans. Along with that rain, we have already hit 90 degrees this year, which happened on May 19 and is nearly a month sooner than it did last year.

The outlook for the next 90 days is that temperatures will continue to be above average across most of the country, including the Tri-State.

But, as far as precipitation Is concerned, we are expecting an average amount, which is around 10 inches.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.