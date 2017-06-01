Ivy Tech offering public safety academy

Forensic evidence, SWAT teams, and firefighting.

It's all part of the public safety academy out at Ivy Tech Community College.

Attendees are getting a background in those things and more, as the Evansville police and fire departments, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office instill their knowledge upon them.

A crime scene investigator showed them how they use science, fingerprints, DNA, and other evidence to help solve crimes on Thursday.

Next week, the fire department and sheriff's office will visit the class.

