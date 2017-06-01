Tri-State teachers spend four weeks training a local manufacturers

Several Tri-State teachers and guidance counselors are being put to work at local manufacturing companies.

Thursday was orientation day for the 2017 Teachers' Manufacturing Bootcamp.

The camp includes hands-on training at manufacturing companies across the Tri-State. It's not free labor though. The group of teachers is working for credit toward a master's degree at Oakland City University.

The goal of the boot camp is for the teacher to take what they've learned on the job into the classroom.

Alcoa, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Berry Plastics, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana are this years' four participating manufacturers.

