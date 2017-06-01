Tri-State teachers spend four weeks training a local manufacturers

Forensic evidence, SWAT teams, and firefighting. It's all part of the public safety academy out at Ivy Tech Community College.More >>
Several Tri-State teachers and guidance counselors are being put to work at local manufacturing companies.More >>
It's designed to give students and recent grads the chance to mentor each other, create ideas, and hopefully, turn them into businesses that they'd bring back to the area.More >>
Hanson Residents may have to pay more on their water bills. The city approved a water rate increase this week. Hanson city commissioners passed a 12 percent water rate increase. This comes just after Madisonville also increased their water rates.More >>
Children of all abilities participated in the first water play day of the season Thursday morning at the Easterseals Milestones Child Development Center.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
