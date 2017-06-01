Pike Co. technology center moves forward

The center is the only one of its kind in the southwest region (WFIE)

The Entrepreneurship and Technology Center is moving forward. The Center is the only one of its kind in the southwest region.

It is designed to give students and recent graduates the chance to mentor each other, create ideas, and turn them into businesses they'd bring back to the area.

Ashley Wills with the Pike County Economic Development Corporation told us they've now raised over $660,000 and have applied for a match program with the EDA.

Wills said the entire project cost is $1.3 million, and even if they don't get the grant, they're prepared to take out a loan.

"This is an awesome site right off the interstate access, visibility. We see this to be our first gateway, our first groundbreaking at our I69 interchange, so we want to see that development and that positive momentum towards innovation and technology for our younger generation," she told 14 News.

She said the EDA will be doing a site visit, and they'll know if they got the grant in about a month.

Wills said they'd like to break ground this fall.

