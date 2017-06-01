Evansville Otters hot at the plate and working on the mound

The Evansville Otters have been hot since returning to Bosse Field this week and are looking to get the series sweep over the River City Rascals Thursday night.

Hitting has been shining early, however they are just 9-and-8 on the season and they continue to work on finding their groove.

The Evansville Otters are tied for first in the league with 20 home runs so far this season proving how strong their offense is.

"Sagovia now up and healthy in the four hole Schultz in the lead off and the MVP in the two hole it's a pretty tough one, two, three, four, Gardner, Reopedre, Soat has chipped in well Sweeny is getting healthy so we like ourselves offensively I don't see the need to change anything there," said Andy McCauley.

But where the team does need to see some change is on the mound, despite leading the league in strike-outs with 172 they are still making some critical mistakes and have 69 walks on the season.

"The Strikeouts are good but you have to limit the walks to the free passes and sometimes they go along with it you can kind of handle the walks if you're not giving up the hits so it's a delicate dance so we are working on limiting the walks, keeping the strikeouts where they are and pitching to the game reports that we have," said McCauley.

So far it seems it is slowly but surely coming along. They have had a tough schedule so far and Catcher Dane Phillips has tons of faith in their pitching staff.

"I think we have played the first 12 of 15 games on the road and anytime you start off a season with that many road games in a row it's kind of difficult but our pitching staff they have been doing better and better and better and I just think as a team we are going to grow as the year goes on," said Phillips.

