Contest benefit Easterseals Rehabilitation Center

Children of all abilities participated in the first water play day of the season Thursday morning at the Easterseals Milestones Child Development Center.

It was in celebration of the kick-off to summer months and of the "Cool Car, Cold Cash Contest."

The goal of this contest is to raise $100,000 to fund therapy sessions.

You don't want to miss the chance to help out because grand prizes for the annual raffle include a 2017 Nissan Sentra or $15,000.

Tickets for that raffle are just $50. All the money is going to a great cause.

