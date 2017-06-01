Family Splash Night planned for Thursday in Henderson

Forensic evidence, SWAT teams, and firefighting. It's all part of the public safety academy out at Ivy Tech Community College.More >>
Forensic evidence, SWAT teams, and firefighting. It's all part of the public safety academy out at Ivy Tech Community College.More >>
Several Tri-State teachers and guidance counselors are being put to work at local manufacturing companies.More >>
Several Tri-State teachers and guidance counselors are being put to work at local manufacturing companies.More >>
It's designed to give students and recent grads the chance to mentor each other, create ideas, and hopefully, turn them into businesses that they'd bring back to the area.More >>
It's designed to give students and recent grads the chance to mentor each other, create ideas, and hopefully, turn them into businesses that they'd bring back to the area.More >>
Hanson Residents may have to pay more on their water bills. The city approved a water rate increase this week. Hanson city commissioners passed a 12 percent water rate increase. This comes just after Madisonville also increased their water rates.More >>
Hanson Residents may have to pay more on their water bills. The city approved a water rate increase this week. Hanson city commissioners passed a 12 percent water rate increase. This comes just after Madisonville also increased their water rates.More >>
Children of all abilities participated in the first water play day of the season Thursday morning at the Easterseals Milestones Child Development Center.More >>
Children of all abilities participated in the first water play day of the season Thursday morning at the Easterseals Milestones Child Development Center.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>