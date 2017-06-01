Family Splash Night planned for Thursday in Henderson

If you are looking for something fun to do Thursday night, you can head to a fun event happening in Henderson.

Audubon Kid Zone is hosting a Family Splash Night. It starts at 6 p.m. at the east end splash park.

There will be free food and water games for everyone.

Zion Church will be volunteering at the event to provide snow cones and popcorn.

The event runs until 8 p.m.

